The Vanity Fair After Party Was Even More Star-Studded Than The Oscars [PHOTOS]

Pascal Le Segretain/GettyJared Leto’s Oscar-worthy Anne Hathaway photobomb at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
After the 86th annual Academy Awards concluded Sunday night, stars did a costume change and headed to the super exclusive Vanity Fair Oscar After Party in West Hollywood.
Editor-in-Chief Graydon Carter’s annual bash brings out the most A-list guests, who are all able to let loose and celebrate after the big show.
This year’s attendees included everyone from Rupert Murdoch and Harvey Weinstein to Sofia Vergara and a handful of Victoria’s Secret models.
'12 Years A Slave' Best Actress winner Lupita Nyong'o changed into this Miu Miu gown with fringe to celebrate at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
Show host Ellen DeGeneres switched into sneakers to help wife Portia De Rossi with her Naeem Khan gown.
Ben Affleck sashayed into the party with wife Jennifer Garner, who was in a fringe Oscar de la Renta gown.
Oscars presenter Kate Hudson changed out of her plunging Versace gown and into this sheer Zuhair Murad number.
Chrissy Teigen ditched her Monique Lhullier princess gown at the Oscars and opted for a sleeker black after-party dress. She kept date John Legend for both events.
Sofia Vergara, wearing Roberto Cavalli, with fiancé Nick Loeb. She tweeted before the party, 'Trying my @brian_atwood custom made party shoes for tonight! #supermodeltall'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.