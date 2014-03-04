The Vanity Fair After Party Was Even More Star-Studded Than The Oscars [PHOTOS]

Aly Weisman
Anne Hathaway Jared leto vanity fair oscars after party photobombPascal Le Segretain/GettyJared Leto’s Oscar-worthy Anne Hathaway photobomb at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

After the 86th annual Academy Awards concluded Sunday night, stars did a costume change and headed to the super exclusive Vanity Fair Oscar After Party in West Hollywood.

Editor-in-Chief Graydon Carter’s annual bash brings out the most A-list guests, who are all able to let loose and celebrate after the big show.

This year’s attendees included everyone from Rupert Murdoch and Harvey Weinstein to Sofia Vergara and a handful of Victoria’s Secret models.

'12 Years A Slave' Best Actress winner Lupita Nyong'o changed into this Miu Miu gown with fringe to celebrate at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Show host Ellen DeGeneres switched into sneakers to help wife Portia De Rossi with her Naeem Khan gown.

Jennifer Lawrence changed out of her red Dior Oscars gown and into this Tom Ford party dress.

It was a party in the front and the back.

Lady Gaga arrived with Donatella Versace, wearing her design.

Best Supporting Actor winner Jared Leto photobombed Anne Hathaway.

Ben Affleck sashayed into the party with wife Jennifer Garner, who was in a fringe Oscar de la Renta gown.

Director David O. Russell celebrated the night with director Spike Jonze and Johnny Knoxville.

Ellen Page arrived in a mismatched black suit.

Olivia Munn posed with Jane Fonda.

John Travolta presented his wife, Kelly Preston, to a frenzy of photographers.

Oscars presenter Kate Hudson changed out of her plunging Versace gown and into this sheer Zuhair Murad number.

Reese Witherspoon showed more skin than usual.

Oscars performer Pink mixed leather and lace.

The brothers Hemsworth were out in full force.

Taylor Swift had her eye on them.

Newly single Paula Patton looked good and she knew it.

Also freshly single, Rupert Murdoch attended with a mystery date.

Harvey Weinsten stuck close to his Marchesa-designer wife, Georgina Chapman.

Diane Kruger had the look of love with Joshua Jackson in her Valentino dress.

Jon Hamm made it a date night with longtime girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt.

Hamm's 'Mad Men' co-star Elisabeth Moss was there, too.

Newly engaged Allison Williams represented on behalf of the 'Girls' cast.

'New Girl' Zooey Deschanel posed hard in this Oscar de la Renta dress.

Chrissy Teigen ditched her Monique Lhullier princess gown at the Oscars and opted for a sleeker black after-party dress. She kept date John Legend for both events.

Director Judd Apatow and wife Leslie Mann brought some colour to the rainy night.

Sofia Vergara, wearing Roberto Cavalli, with fiancé Nick Loeb. She tweeted before the party, 'Trying my @brian_atwood custom made party shoes for tonight! #supermodeltall'

Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge looked thrilled to be there.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked chic in Cushnie Et Ochs with Jason Statham on her arm.

Model Irina Shayk left little to the imagination.

As did Karlie Kloss.

Mother-of-four Heidi Klum dazzled in bedazzled black.

Brooklyn Decker opted for a more subdued Calvin Klein suit.

Miranda Kerr's plunging dress wasn't quite as modest.

Her estranged husband Orlando Bloom was there, too!

Zoe Kravitz made it a family affair with her mum, Lisa Bonet.

Kate Beckinsale rocked a cut-out Elie Saab dress.

Emmy Rossum was the picture of innocence in her Monique Lhuillier dress.

Elizabeth Banks went with a more fun shirt and skirt combo by Jenny Packham.

We're not sure what Steven Tyler was wearing...

... Or why Serena Williams was even there.

That's what people wore to the after party...

Now see the best and worst dressed during the Oscar show >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.