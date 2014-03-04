The Vanity Fair After Party Was Even More Star-Studded Than The Oscars [PHOTOS]

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Jared Leto’s Oscar-worthy Anne Hathaway photobomb at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

After the 86th annual Academy Awards concluded Sunday night, stars did a costume change and headed to the super exclusive Vanity Fair Oscar After Party in West Hollywood.

Editor-in-Chief Graydon Carter’s annual bash brings out the most A-list guests, who are all able to let loose and celebrate after the big show.

This year’s attendees included everyone from Rupert Murdoch and Harvey Weinstein to Sofia Vergara and a handful of Victoria’s Secret models.

