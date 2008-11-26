Vanity Fair Oscar Party Back On, But "Cozier"

After last year’s Vanity Fair Oscar party was canceled because of the writer’s strike, which actually ended weeks before the awards, Graydon Carter announced today that this year’s party was still on. Apparently a worldwide economic apocalypse is not the time to skimp on awards show celebrations, but a resolved writer’s strike is.



The Corsair: Last year, because of the Writer’s Strike, there was no Vanity Fair Oscar party (the big daddy of Oscar parties); this year, because of the financial collapse, it will be scaled down — intimate — to keep in good taste with the times. Editor Graydon Carter announced this morning that Vanity Fair is holding their annual, legendary Oscar Night party at the Sunset Tower Hotel on February 22, 2009. “The party will be a much more intimate affair than in years past; we’re going to scale back the guest list considerably,” Carter says.

“We’ll celebrate Hollywood’s big night the way we did when we first threw the party 15 years ago—it will be a cozier, more understated event. And one with familiar decor—given the current economy, and our dedication to the green movement, we will be recycling many of the elements of years past.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.