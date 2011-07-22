Vanity Fair Re-Imagines The New York Post's Coverage Of Rupert Murdoch's Parliament Hearing

The New York Post LOVES scandals — the more high-profile, the better.



The newspaper also loves creating hilariously absurd covers in their reporting of a scandal.

Which is why we were so disappointed by Wednesday’s New York Post cover that skipped over the big news that everyone was talking about: Rupert Murdoch‘s ‘humbling’ British Parliament questioning. And, of course, his wife Wendi taking down a protester.

As NY1’s Pat Kiernan noted, the Post‘s non-cover coverage stood out amongst the city’s other daily publications, which all latched onto the story.

Thankfully, Vanity Fair has done the work for them, imagining covers for the newspaper if it reported on Murdoch’s hearing the way they do every other media scandal.

Photo: vanityfair.com

