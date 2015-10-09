Holllywood stars and tech elite rubbed elbows at a huge show in San Francisco this week

Getty / Mike WindleHere’s a peek inside the venue
Vanity Fair held its second New Establishment Summit in San Francisco this week, bringing together stars and execs from both the tech world and Hollywood.
With speakers like Elon Musk, Jony Ive, Mark Zuckerberg, and Lena Dunham, the event focused on big ideas and industry changes.
See what went down:
The on-stage pairings were often unique, like putting Lena Dunham on a panel with Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom.
Although the panels were fascinating (like this one featuring the cast of HBO comedy 'Silicon Valley)...
...Some of the best networking went on at the cocktail hours. Here's Apple's Jimmy Iovine with model Liberty Ross.
Attendees got a fancy welcome after riding private trolleys from the arts center to the Ferry Building.
Famed designer Yves Behar and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes look locked in an interesting conversation.
And another eclectic grouping: Hollywood agent Jim Wiatt, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, John Murray, investor Ron Conway, and actor Jared Leto enjoy the party.
Through the conference, people couldn't stop talking about the new Star Wars movie, slated for release later this year. Franchise creator George Lucas links up with Disney CEO Bob Iger and former TV journalist Willow Bay.
Venture capitalist Bill Gurley spoke on a panel about the tech bubble. Here, he towers over Sony CEO Michael Lynton.
