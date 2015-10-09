Holllywood stars and tech elite rubbed elbows at a huge show in San Francisco this week

Vanity Fair held its second New Establishment Summit in San Francisco this week, bringing together stars and execs from both the tech world and Hollywood.

With speakers like Elon Musk, Jony Ive, Mark Zuckerberg, and Lena Dunham, the event focused on big ideas and industry changes.

See what went down:

The conference took place in downtown San Francisco's Yerba Buena Center for the Arts: Getty / Mike Windle The on-stage pairings were often unique, like putting Lena Dunham on a panel with Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom. Getty / Mike Windle Or the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, with venture capitalist Marc Andreessen. Getty / Mike Windle Although the panels were fascinating (like this one featuring the cast of HBO comedy 'Silicon Valley)... Getty / Mike Windle ...And the lunches were delicious... Getty / Mike Windle ...Some of the best networking went on at the cocktail hours. Here's Apple's Jimmy Iovine with model Liberty Ross. RAW Embed Attendees got a fancy welcome after riding private trolleys from the arts center to the Ferry Building. Jillian D'Onfro Complete with a red carpet and live band. Jillian D'Onfro Famed designer Yves Behar and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes look locked in an interesting conversation. RAW Embed Here's actress Rashida Jones posing with Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos. RAW Embed And another eclectic grouping: Hollywood agent Jim Wiatt, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, John Murray, investor Ron Conway, and actor Jared Leto enjoy the party. RAW Embed Alongside drinks, attendees could much on appetizers like these millk-and-cookies Business Insider Here's Heather Parry from Adam Sandler's Happy Madison productions with HBO's Michael Rotenberg. RAW Embed On the third day of the conference, the cocktail party took place outside. Getty / Mike Windle Jony Ive chats with Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Graydon Carter. Getty / Mike Windle Naturally, he posed with fellow Apple exec Jimmy Iovine, too. Getty / Mike Windle Jared Leto rocks his new pink hair alongside music executive Irving Azoff and producer Steve Tisch. RAW Embed Through the conference, people couldn't stop talking about the new Star Wars movie, slated for release later this year. Franchise creator George Lucas links up with Disney CEO Bob Iger and former TV journalist Willow Bay. Venture capitalist Bill Gurley spoke on a panel about the tech bubble. Here, he towers over Sony CEO Michael Lynton. RAW Embed Bradley Cooper hangs out with record producer Rick Rubin. RAW Embed Until next year! Getty / Mike Windle

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.