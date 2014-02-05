Vanity Fair Finally Decided To Put More People Of Colour On The Hollywood Issue Cover

Vanity Fair’s much-hyped annual “Hollywood Issue” is notorious for including few, if any, people of colour on its covers — but this year is different.

2014’s special issue of the magazine, shot by Annie Leibovitz, features a whopping six black actors of the 12 total cover stars.

In addition to usual suspects Julia Roberts and George Clooney, the cover also showcases relative newbies Lupita Nyong’o (“12 Years a Slave”), Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave”), Michael B. Jordan (“Fruitvale Station”), Naomie Harris (“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”), Chadwick Boseman (“42”) and longtime actor Idris Elba (“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”).

In comparison, last year’s 2013 cover featured just three people — Ben Affleck, Emma Stone, and Bradley Cooper — but all white.

Inside the issue, 9-year-old Quvenzhané Wallis [top right] was featured for her breakout role in “Beasts of the Southern Wild.”

But years past were even worse. Out of 11 women featured on 2012’s cover, just two were women of colour.

2011 showcased 14 of Hollywood’s top talents — but just one black male.

2010’s cover was ALL young, white women.

The roots of white covers go way back. 2004 — mainly white.

Nice work, 1998 — Djimon Hounsou was the sole black male.

1997 — no better.

Angela Bassett represented for all black actors in the inaugural 1995 issue.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.