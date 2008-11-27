Vanity Fair Holding Oscar Party At Graydon's Pal's Restaurant

When we saw yesterday’s “Vanity Fair Oscar party” report, we remembered that a few months ago there were rumours of the mag not being able to find a suitable spot for its bash.



And, indeed, 2009’s party won’t be held at the LA outpost of Craft, which editors supposedly didn’t like. Instead, the shindig will take place at a restaurant owned by Graydon Carter‘s partner in Manhattan’s Monkey Bar. Hmmm, coincidence?

Page Six: We love it when we’re right. When Vanity Fair canceled its Oscar party that was supposed to be held at Craft in LA last winter, we reported the editors found Tom Colicchio‘s restaurant too stark and too far away from the awards ceremony. We also said that if there’s a VF party next year, it would be a smaller, scaled-down event. Sure enough, the magazine announced yesterday it’s holding its next Oscar party at the Sunset Tower, a glamorous, smaller venue owned by Jeff Klein – who happens to be Graydon Carter‘s partner in the Monkey Bar in Manhattan. Carter said via a release, “We’ll celebrate Hollywood’s big night the way we did when we first threw the party 15 years ago – it will be a cozier, more understated event.” We hear the guest list is being whacked from 1,200 to a measly 800. Good luck getting in!

