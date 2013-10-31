Here's The Brutal Artwork Vanity Fair Attached To Its Piece On Dan Loeb

Vanity Fair’s latest Wall Street story is a take down of Dan Loeb, the CEO of hedge fund Third Point Partners. It’s called ‘Little Big Man.’

The story, written by William D. Cohan, is incredibly unflattering, and characterises him as a vitriolic, petty, overly aggressive man with little regard for the boundaries of decency.

Here’s a quote:

A colleague who has known Loeb for decades says Loeb “can write the most obnoxious letters on the planet, make up shit — [because he does] not really care … whether or not you hurt people or don’t hurt people. You just don’t care. The only thing you care about is making money on their stock. . . . [His letters] were juvenile, sophomoric, and cringe-making. Horrible. If you’re a decent member of society you [don’t do] shit like that. But he did. That was his business strategy. He was very smart. Because other people — most of us — have certain values and certain norms, and there are certain boundaries we just won’t cross. And he just obviously doesn’t have those same kind of limitations. Never has.”

And if you think that’s bad. Here’s the art that goes with it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.