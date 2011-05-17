TIDAL WAVE: Prepare For The Magazine iPad App Subscription Deluge

Conde Nast is continuing its foray into the world of iPad subscriptions.



Just a week after The New Yorker hit iTunes, the publishing company released Vanity Fair, Glamour, Golf Digest, and Allure as well.

(Glamour and Gold Digest are touting the subscriptions front and centre on their websites today. Vanity Fair and Allure are not, although there is a blurb on VF.com.)

According to Conde president Bob Sauerberg, subscriptions to Wired, Self, and GQ will roll out by the end of the month.

The subscriptions cost $19.99 per year or $1.99 per issue.

The New Yorker‘s debut was viewed as a success. Sauerberg wrote in a note to staff that it was the “top-grossing app for most of the week.”

Expect to see a massive number of apps on iTunes in the coming months. As Jeff Bercovici noted last week, publishers are less resistant to the iTunes subscription model because roughly half of subscribers opt to share their personal information.

In addition to Conde, Hearst is rolling out subscriptions to Esquire, Popular Mechanics, and O, The Oprah Magazine starting with the July issues.

iPad subs won’t save the magazine industry, but they will provide some extra revenue for publishing companies. In this day and age, all money is good money.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.