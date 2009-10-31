Vanity Fair Boss To Laid-Off Staffers: Come Work At My Restaurant!

How….magnanimous? Apparently, Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter has reportedly offered gigs at his see-and-be-seen Monkey Bar restaurant to staffers who lost their jobs at the magazine last week while he was jetting to Bermuda.

Mediaite’s Glynnis MacNicol reports:

File this in the party, chit chat, rumour mill, category. According to a source, a Conde Nast editor at the Valentino fete the other night was telling party goers that Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter — who has apparently returned from his trip to Bermuda — is offering laid-off Vanity Fair staffers jobs at his Monkey Bar restaurant. Um, a way to cushion the blow? They are always packed.

