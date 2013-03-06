A Vanity Fair Profile Of Bill Ackman Is Coming Out Tomorrow And Trust Us You're Going To Want To Read It

The April issue of Vanity Fair hits newsstands tomorrow.



We’re excited because we can’t wait to read Bill Cohan’s feature on the hedge fund war between Bill Ackman and Daniel Loeb and Carl Icahn.

We’ve already seen the sneak peak about that Hamptons bike ride with Loeb last summer that totally destroyed Ackman.

Basically, the anecdote Cohan shares made Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square, look overly confident and that he thinks he’s always right. Those are major reasons why some people in the hedge fund community dislike him.

There’s supposed to be some juicy tid-bits about the friendships between these hedge fund titans.

We can’t wait to read it.

