And Now Vanilla Ice Will Teach You How To Flip A House

Did you think Vanilla Ice fell off the face of the earth after the ’90s ended?



Well he’s back–this time offering real estate advice to regular Joes.

The former rapper is no stranger to the property business–he told the New York Times last year that he was flipping homes around the country and raking in between $300,000 and $400,000 in profits on each one.

But now Ice has gone official.

After creating a show with the DIY network last year, he has now launched The Vanilla Ice Real Estate Rock Star VIP Club, which “vows to turn everyday fans to ‘real estate rock stars.'”

Here’s the website, if you want to know what sort of advice he’s providing.

