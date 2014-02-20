Gigantic Naked Monsters Chase A Subaru Around A Mountain In This Bonkers Japanese Ad [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

A new Subaru ad from Japan is an epic mountainside chase between a Subaru Forester and a group of gigantic, apparently naked, human-like monsters. Honestly, that’s the best I can do to describe it, you’ll have to see it for yourself:

Ayzenberg hired Bill Buckley to be its vice president of brand integration. Buckley was previously director of sales and marketing at the Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles.

McCann London hired former Anomaly global head of integrated production Sergio Lopez to be its head of integrated production.

DDB New York head of design Juan Carlos Pagan is leaving the agency.

The Future of Privacy Forum, a D.C. think-tank, introduced a new website called smartstoreprivacy.org that lets people opt out of having their location tracked in stores by certain companies. Some, but not all, of the mobile location tracking companies have agreed to honour smartstoreprivacy.org’s opt-out requests.

Meredith partnered with Kiip, the mobile rewards ad platform, to gamify its mobile apps.

Vanilla Ice stars in an incredible ad for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese made by CP+B. In it, the rapper promotes the brand’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles macaroni and cheese with an amazing reference to his amazing/terrible “Ninja Rap” song for 1991’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze.”

The Barbarian Group built an amazing 4,400 square-foot desk that twists and turns through its newly redesigned offices.

