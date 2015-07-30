A beauty and wellness platform backed by Rocket Internet just raised €15 million

Vaniday, a platform that lets people book haircuts, massages and other beauty and wellness services online, has just raised €15 million in its first round of funding.

The round involved existing backer Rocket Internet and other investors.

Vaniday lets people book in with hairdressers, makeup and nail artists, beauticians, tattoo artists and massage therapists from one platform. It helps them pick their preferred salon or service by filtering them by location, desired treatment and customer reviews. The beauty and wellness professionals also get tools to help them manage their customer acquisition.

The company has been active since March 2015 and currently operates in the UK, Italy, France, the UAE, and Brazil, where it first launched. Vaniday says it is planning to expand further in the next few weeks. There are already around 1,500 salons on the platform, and the company says it is seeing double-digit growth in bookings on a monthly basis.

