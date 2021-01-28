Some users are experiencing issues with trading platforms Vanguard, TD Ameritrade, and Charles Schwab due to heavy volume

DownDetector A screenshot from DownDetector shows reported outages with TD Ameritrade.

Thousands of users reported issues with Vanguard, TD Ameritrade, and Charles Schwab’s trading platforms.

Charles Schwab tweeted that it’s working to resolve the issue, and TD Ameritrade told Insider that the issue was “due to heavy volumes.”

The reports come as the stock market continues to reel from a frenzy surrounding GameStop’s stock.

Some users are reporting issues with online trading platforms Vanguard, TD Ameritrade, and Charles Schwab.

There were over 2,700 reports on DownDetector Wednesday morning of users experiencing problems with Vanguard. More than 15,000 users reported problems with TD Ameritrade around 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, and Charles Schwab’s trading platform saw 2,700 user complaints.

Spokespeople for Charles Schwab and Vanguard did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

In an email to Insider, TD Ameritrade confirmed that some of its clients may be experiencing “slowness” or difficulty accessing their accounts on the mobile platform “due to heavy volumes.” The company has since told Insider in a follow-up email that the issue has been resolved.

“Clients are able to access their accounts and trades are being processed as usual across all TD Ameritrade platforms,” TD Ameritrade told Insider.

Charles Schwab tweeted confirming that “some clients are experiencing issues with online trading” and that it’s working to resolve the issue. It advised clients against re-placing trades since they could be duplicated due to the technical issue.

Due to a technical issue, some clients are experiencing issues with online trading. We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Please do not place trades again, as duplicate orders may be created. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Charles Schwab Corp (@CharlesSchwab) January 27, 2021

Upon attempting to access Vanguard, an Insider reporter was shown the error message, “the server encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request.”

The reports come as the stock market continues to reel from a frenzy surrounding gaming company GameStop. Members of the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets have collectively and purposefully been bidding up GameStop’s stock since January 11, prompting new investors to join in on the buzzy opportunity. The company’s shares have skyrocketed more than 1,200%.

The Reddit page r/WallStreetBets appeared to be down for a brief amount of time on Wednesday morning.

