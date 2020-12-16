A top equity fund that counts Apple, Tesla, and Berkshire Hathaway among its largest holdings has become the first of its kind to exceed $1 trillion in assets

Getty Images / Mario Tama

A Vanguard equity fund has become the first of its kind to top $US1 trillion in assets, suggesting that the world’s largest issuer of mutual funds has had a doubly historic year.

The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held just over a trillion dollars in assets as of November 30, according to company data.

The index fund counts Apple, Tesla, and Berkshire Hathaway among its 10 largest holdings â€” these make up 23% of its portfolio.

Vanguard says the top features of the fund are its low costs, broad diversification, and the potential for tax efficiency.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A major Vanguard Group equity fund has become the first of its kind to exceed 1 trillion in assets, reflecting the magnitude to which investors have piled into diversified investments.

The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which is available as a mutual fund and an exchange-traded fund, had a little over $US1 trillion in assets as of November 30, according to company data.

Vanguard is the largest issuer of mutual funds, and also became the top issuer of ETFs this year. The investment advisor controls 28% of the $US5.3 trillion US ETF industry, according to Bloomberg.



Read More:





Bank of America says these 10 stocks of COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, deliverers, and distributors are set to benefit as the immunization effort gets underway



The index fund’s 10 largest holdings make up 23% of its entire portfolio. They include Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Berkshire Hathaway, Tesla, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan, and Visa.

Aside from the dominant stock names, Vanguard’s equity fund is also supported by low fees. Aside from an account service fee, it has no fund-specific purchase fee or redemption fee.

The index fund, which has no foreign holdings, was established in 1992. Vanguard says its key features are its “low costs, broad diversification, and the potential for tax efficiency.” The ETF followed in 2001.



Read More:





A JPMorgan income fund manager shares 12 high-dividend stocks set to gain from a broad cyclical recovery â€” and unpacks the strategy he uses to beat 93% of his peers



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.