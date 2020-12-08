Vanessa Hudgens wore 6 standout outfits at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, from dresses with bold cutouts to jeans

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time show.

Vanessa Hudgens hosted the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards Greatest of All Time show, which was broadcast on Sunday.

She wore six different outfits that ranged from glamorous dresses to casual attire throughout the night.

Hudgens started the show in a coral-coloured gown designed by Tony Ward, and later switched into a Christopher Kane dress with cutouts.

Another dress that Hudgens wore during the show was covered in fake blood as a nod to the classic horror film “Carrie.”

The actress first walked the event’s red carpet in a black minidress from Versace. The garment was strapless with a thin belt around her waist, and perfectly matched her Casadei pumps. Hudgens also wore a sleek hairstyle, Versace choker, and David Yurman jewels.

The outfit, as well as others Hudgens wore throughout the night, was styled by Jason Bolden.

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time show.

Her next outfit was even more glamorous. Hudgens appeared onstage at the start of the show in a silk Tony Ward gown. The halter dress had a jewel-encrusted neckline, thin cutouts across the waist, and a mermaid-style skirt.

Hudgens completed the look with peach makeup that complemented the coral colour of her dress and matching long gloves.

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images Her coral dress and gloves were designed by Tony Ward.

Still, Hudgens found a way to incorporate a more comfortable look into the awards ceremony. During a skit featuring a goat, she wore an orange yoga ensemble that consisted of a sports bra and leggings.

MTV shared a clip of her wearing the athleisure outfit on Twitter.

From goat yoga, to gorgeous dresses and… blood… @VanessaHudgens killed it as this year's #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time host! ???? pic.twitter.com/FWHErmyuv3 — MTV (@MTV) December 7, 2020

She also embraced a classic movie with her fashion. To present Jamie Lee Curtis with the night’s Scream Queen award, Hudgens wore a white sleeveless dress and a Versace necklace.

Both Hudgens and her dress, however, were quickly covered in fake blood as a nod to the horror film “Carrie.”

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images Her white dress was covered in fake blood.

Afterwards, Hudgens changed into yet another black gown. This one, designed by Christopher Kane, had a sleeveless top made from latex with two triangular cutouts across her waist. The latex extended partially onto her shiny skirt, which reached her ankles.

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images She looked glamorous in this Christopher Kane number.

To close out the show, Hudgens wore her most casual look of the night: blue jeans and a red crop top. She completed the look with a red bomber jacket made from leather, gold bracelets, and black Converse sneakers.

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images She even pulled off jeans and sneakers during the show.

