Vanessa Hudgens wore 6 standout outfits at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, from dresses with bold cutouts to jeans

Amanda Krause
Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty ImagesVanessa Hudgens at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time show.
  • Vanessa Hudgens hosted the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards Greatest of All Time show, which was broadcast on Sunday.
  • She wore six different outfits that ranged from glamorous dresses to casual attire throughout the night.
  • Hudgens started the show in a coral-coloured gown designed by Tony Ward, and later switched into a Christopher Kane dress with cutouts.
  • Another dress that Hudgens wore during the show was covered in fake blood as a nod to the classic horror film “Carrie.”
Vanessa Hudgens hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards Greatest of All Time show in style on Sunday.

The actress first walked the event’s red carpet in a black minidress from Versace. The garment was strapless with a thin belt around her waist, and perfectly matched her Casadei pumps. Hudgens also wore a sleek hairstyle, Versace choker, and David Yurman jewels.

The outfit, as well as others Hudgens wore throughout the night, was styled by Jason Bolden.

Vanessa hudgensKevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty ImagesVanessa Hudgens at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time show.

Her next outfit was even more glamorous. Hudgens appeared onstage at the start of the show in a silk Tony Ward gown. The halter dress had a jewel-encrusted neckline, thin cutouts across the waist, and a mermaid-style skirt.

Hudgens completed the look with peach makeup that complemented the coral colour of her dress and matching long gloves.

Vanessa hudgensKevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty ImagesHer coral dress and gloves were designed by Tony Ward.

Still, Hudgens found a way to incorporate a more comfortable look into the awards ceremony. During a skit featuring a goat, she wore an orange yoga ensemble that consisted of a sports bra and leggings.

MTV shared a clip of her wearing the athleisure outfit on Twitter.

She also embraced a classic movie with her fashion. To present Jamie Lee Curtis with the night’s Scream Queen award, Hudgens wore a white sleeveless dress and a Versace necklace.

Both Hudgens and her dress, however, were quickly covered in fake blood as a nod to the horror film “Carrie.”

Vanessa hudgensKevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty ImagesHer white dress was covered in fake blood.

Afterwards, Hudgens changed into yet another black gown. This one, designed by Christopher Kane, had a sleeveless top made from latex with two triangular cutouts across her waist. The latex extended partially onto her shiny skirt, which reached her ankles.

Vanessa hudgens mtvKevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty ImagesShe looked glamorous in this Christopher Kane number.

To close out the show, Hudgens wore her most casual look of the night: blue jeans and a red crop top. She completed the look with a red bomber jacket made from leather, gold bracelets, and black Converse sneakers.

Vanessa hudgens styleKevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty ImagesShe even pulled off jeans and sneakers during the show.

