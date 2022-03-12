16 of the most daring looks Vanessa Hudgens has ever worn

Vanessa Hudgens hit a 2008 “High School Musical” red carpet in a daring, little black dress. The tiered design had a halter top with a deep neckline and sparkles from top to bottom. Ashley Tisdale, Zac Efron, and Vanessa Hudgens on November 12, 2008. Lucas Dawson/Stringer/Getty Images

She then wore a white, strapless minidress with a super-short bubble skirt for the “BandSlam” premiere in August 2009. Vanessa Hudgens at the ‘BandSlam’ premiere on August 6, 2009. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

A few years later, she walked the red carpet for “The Carrie Diaries” premiere in a short dress with long sleeves, cutouts at the waist, and smaller tears down its bodice. Vanessa Hudgens at ‘The Carrie Diaries’ premiere on October 22, 2012. Rob Kim/Getty Images

In February 2013, Hudgens wore a printed wrap dress to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. It stood out thanks to its thin scarf that wrapped around her neck and tucked into its strapless neckline. Vanessa Hudgens at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on February 10, 2013. Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

The actress opted for an edgier look in December 2015 for “The Shannara Chronicles” premiere. She wore a form-fitting dress with long lace sleeves, a deep-V neckline, and a skirt with a slit in its center. Vanessa Hudgens at ‘The Shannara Chronicle’ premiere on December 4, 2015. Jerod Harris/Stringer/Getty Images

She wore another black dress in January 2017 for a Golden Globes after-party. The studded, long-sleeved design had cutouts at the waist, an open back, and sheer panels at her hips. Vanessa Hudgens at an InStyle party on January 8, 2017. Gregg DeGuire/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hudgens took the opposite approach in February 2017. She attended an event in a white halter dress that had a sheer corset top and a floor-length skirt with two long slits in the front. Vanessa Hudgens an Elton John AIDS Foundation party on February 26, 2017. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

To promote an app the following month, Hudgens wore denim-on-denim. Her shirt was a halter with jagged hems, and her pants had a wide-legged cut. Vanessa Hudgens at the Bubble Witch 3 Saga launch on March 22, 2017. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

She then attended the 2017 MTV VMAs in a red, strapless minidress with a long-sleeved overlay. The latter had mesh panels and two thick rows of fabric shaped like flower petals. Vanessa Hudgens at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, 2017. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

She experimented with bold florals again in December 2018. She wore a coral, strapless minidress with a giant rose at her waist. Vanessa Hudgens at the ‘Second Act’ premiere on December 12, 2018. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The actress also joined the see-through fashion trend in September of that year. She attended a Harper’s Bazaar event in a sheer sleeveless dress covered in rows of transparent circles. Vanessa Hudgens at a Harper’s Bazaar event on September 6, 2019. Dimitrios Kambouris

Her style become even more daring in September 2019 when she attended a fashion show in lingerie. Hudgens wore a black corset made from sheer fabric and lace tucked into silk pants. Vanessa Hudgens at a Savage X Fenty fashion show on September 10, 2019. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

For a red carpet in April 2021, Hudgens chose a high-neck, long-sleeved dress that was pulled together at her stomach with gold rope. The latter created two deep cutouts at her hips. Vanessa Hudgens at a party in Miami, Florida, on April 16, 2021. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Hudgens then tried a gothic style months later. She attended the “tick, tick…BOOM” premiere in a white lace gown with a plunging neckline, puffed sleeves, and a tiered skirt. Vanessa Hudgens at the ‘tick, tick…BOOM’ premiere on November 10, 2021. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The actress returned to minidresses in March when she attended a Valentino fashion show. Her long-sleeved garment was see-through, and she wore no shirt or bra underneath. Vanessa Hudgens at a Valentino fashion show on March 6, 2022. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images