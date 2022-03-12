16 of the most daring looks Vanessa Hudgens has ever worn

- Vanessa Hudgens has been wearing daring fashion since her “High School Musical” days.
- She often wears short minidresses, deep cutouts, and bold floral patterns.
- Hudgens has also worn a ton of see-through looks over the years.
Vanessa Hudgens hit a 2008 “High School Musical” red carpet in a daring, little black dress. The tiered design had a halter top with a deep neckline and sparkles from top to bottom.
She then wore a white, strapless minidress with a super-short bubble skirt for the “BandSlam” premiere in August 2009.
A few years later, she walked the red carpet for “The Carrie Diaries” premiere in a short dress with long sleeves, cutouts at the waist, and smaller tears down its bodice.
In February 2013, Hudgens wore a printed wrap dress to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. It stood out thanks to its thin scarf that wrapped around her neck and tucked into its strapless neckline.
The actress opted for an edgier look in December 2015 for “The Shannara Chronicles” premiere. She wore a form-fitting dress with long lace sleeves, a deep-V neckline, and a skirt with a slit in its center.
She wore another black dress in January 2017 for a Golden Globes after-party. The studded, long-sleeved design had cutouts at the waist, an open back, and sheer panels at her hips.
Hudgens took the opposite approach in February 2017. She attended an event in a white halter dress that had a sheer corset top and a floor-length skirt with two long slits in the front.
To promote an app the following month, Hudgens wore denim-on-denim. Her shirt was a halter with jagged hems, and her pants had a wide-legged cut.
She then attended the 2017 MTV VMAs in a red, strapless minidress with a long-sleeved overlay. The latter had mesh panels and two thick rows of fabric shaped like flower petals.
She experimented with bold florals again in December 2018. She wore a coral, strapless minidress with a giant rose at her waist.
The actress also joined the see-through fashion trend in September of that year. She attended a Harper’s Bazaar event in a sheer sleeveless dress covered in rows of transparent circles.
Her style become even more daring in September 2019 when she attended a fashion show in lingerie. Hudgens wore a black corset made from sheer fabric and lace tucked into silk pants.
For a red carpet in April 2021, Hudgens chose a high-neck, long-sleeved dress that was pulled together at her stomach with gold rope. The latter created two deep cutouts at her hips.
Hudgens then tried a gothic style months later. She attended the “tick, tick…BOOM” premiere in a white lace gown with a plunging neckline, puffed sleeves, and a tiered skirt.
The actress returned to minidresses in March when she attended a Valentino fashion show. Her long-sleeved garment was see-through, and she wore no shirt or bra underneath.
She then attended a Giambattista Valli show in a red sleeveless dress with a scoop neckline, a circle cutout across her chest, and a miniskirt with a short slit on the side.
