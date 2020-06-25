US Army suspects 'foul play' was involved in the disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen disappeared from the Texas Army Base on April 22.

Her car keys, room key, wallet, and ID card have been found in the armory room where she works, but her cell phone has yet to be found.

The Army has said it believes foul play was involved in her disappearance, according to Rep. Sylvia García and Guillen’s family’s lawyer.

García, a Democrats who represents Texas’s 29th congressional district, spoke at a Fort Hood press conference on Tuesday, saying the Army is “convinced now that there is foul play involved and they are following all the leads they can.”

A lawyer for Guillen’s family said Fort Hood officials also addressed their concerns of foul play during a meeting with the soldier’s family, according to USA Today.

Private First Class Guillen, 20, was last seen around noon on April 22 on the Fort Hood Army Base in Texas, according to a press release from Army CID. She apparently left without her car keys, room key, wallet, and ID card, which were all later found in the armory room she’d been working in earlier that day.

Her disappearance has sparked protests from demonstrators calling on the Army to investigate Guillen’s case further, and actor Salma Hayek and Latino advocacy organisations have joined forces to help find her.

Officials told Guillen’s relatives that Guillen was last contacted at 11:30 a.m. on April 22, and her phone has yet to be found, USA Today reported.

Guillen’s sister, Mayra Guillen, told NBC News’ Dateline last week that her sister had told her that a sergeant had been sexually harassing her, though she never identified the person or reported the incidents.

Army CID said investigators no “credible information” to assume that Guillen was sexually assaulted. They also ruled out Guillen’s case being in any way connected to the disappearance of PV2 Gregory Wedel-Morales, who went missing in August 2019 and was recently found dead.

Guillen’s family has voiced frustration over the Army’s response to Guillen’s disappearance.

Her mother, Gloria Guillen, said at the press conference that she raised concerns about her daughter’s whereabouts after she couldn’t reach her via her cell phone.

“I pleaded with them from the beginning that they search for my daughter, that they close the base and that they use the more than 30,000 soldiers to look for her and they never did it,” she said, according to NBC News. “I begged them to close the base and investigate room by room, barrack by barrack, building by building and they didn’t do it. Why now are they doing a show to look for my daughter?”

The Army is working with Texas Rangers, Bell and Coryell County Sheriff Departments, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Game Wardens, the FBI, and local police departments in its search for Guillen.

It has also offered a $US25,000 reward to anyone with credible information as to Guillen’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Guillen’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Army CID Special Agents at (254)287-2722 or the Military Police Desk at (254)288-1170. People with information can also anonymously submit information at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.

