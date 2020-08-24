Vanessa Bryant shared a powerful tribute to Kobe on his birthday: 'I've been completely broken inside'

Reed Saxon/APFrom left, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, wife Vanessa and daughter Natalia, pictured in 2017.
- Los Angeles Lakers and basketball legend Kobe Bryant would have turned 42 years old on Sunday.
- Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26. All nine passengers on the aircraft also died, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
- Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA icon, shared a moving tribute via her private Instagram account on Sunday to commemorate what would have been her husband’s birthday.
- “Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain,” Bryant wrote. “I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi.”
- “Your thoughtful gestures and the amazing way you made us all feel is extremely missed. I picture your smile and wide big welcoming hugs daily,” Bryant continued.
- “God I miss you both so much. Our lives feel so empty without you and Gigi. I’ve been completely broken inside. As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters’ days shine a little brighter,” she wrote. “I’m not the strong one, they are. They’re strong and resilient. I’m sure you’re proud of them.”
Vanessa Bryant wishes her late husband Kobe Bryant a happy birthday in emotional Instagram post:
“Thank you for loving me enough to last several lifetimes. In every lifetime I would choose YOU.” pic.twitter.com/w1N9CqHsG0
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2020
