Vanessa Bryant shared pictures of her latest tattoo dedicated Kobe and Gianna: 'Together forever'

Instagram/vanessabryant/Getty/Christopher PolkKobe and Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January.
- Vanessa Bryant has showcased her latest tattoo dedicated to Kobe and Gianna.
- The 38-year-old got the pair’s names, as well as her own and her other three daughters’ names, inked on her right ankle.
- “Together Forever,” she said on Instagram alongside a snap of the tattoo.
- Bryant has made her Instagram account private in recent days.
- Kobe and Gianna Bryant both died in a tragic helicopter crash alongside seven others in California in January.
