Another bitcoin-futures ETF is slated to start trading in October

Bitcoin notched a new all-time high above $US66,000 ($AU87,813) on Wednesday. Edward Smith/Getty Images

VanEck looks ready to launch its bitcoin-futures ETF next week under the ticker “XBTF,” according to an SEC filing.

VanEck’s Bitcoin Strategy ETF will begin trading after October 23, suggesting the launch could be on Monday, October 25.

ProShares on Tuesday was the first to launch a bitcoin-futures ETF.

Asset management firm VanEck looks set next week to launch an exchange-traded fund tied to bitcoin futures, just days after ProShares debuted the first-ever such product in the public markets.

VanEck’s Bitcoin Strategy ETF will begin trading after October 23 on the Cboe BZX Exchange, according to a company filing Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund will only invest in cash-settled bitcoin futures traded on exchanges registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, such as the CME Group.

The product will carry the ticker symbol “XBTF” and will begin trading “[as] soon as practicable after the effective date,” of the registration statement. Since October 23 is a Saturday, that points to a potential start date of Monday, October 25.

Investors would then have another choice in a futures-based product after Tuesday’s launch of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. The “BITO” ETF invests in bitcoin futures contracts rather than the bitcoin, the world’s most-traded cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, a filing on Monday by alternative asset management firm Valkyrie indicates it’s also set to soon launch its own bitcoin futures ETF.

The new ETFs will follow a blockbuster debut by ProShares, which reportedly said its ETF brought in $US570 ($AU758) million in assets on its launch day. It was the second-most heavily traded fund, landing turnover of nearly $US1 ($AU1) billion with more than 24 million shares exchanged, according to Bloomberg data.

Bitcoin on Wednesday soared to a new all-time record high of $US66,930.39 ($AU89,051), according to CoinMarketCap.