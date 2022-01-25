‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Scheana Shay knows her fiancé Brock Davies’ past screams ‘red flags’

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay in October 2021. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Scheana Shay spoke with Insider ahead of the “Vanderpump Rules” season nine reunion on Tuesday.

She opened up about how fiancé Brock Davies’ past, which was shown on TV, “screamed red flags.”

“But I do know the full story and I’ve known the full story like I said from day one,” she said.

For longtime “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay, it was “amazing to have a support system” during the filming of season nine in the form of partner Brock Davies. But as she told Insider, ahead of the reunion airing Tuesday night, it was tough to have Davies’ past discussed by the entire cast, and then again by fans on social media.

As viewers may remember, Davies spoke with Lala Kent and her then-fiancé Randall Emmett about how the former professional rugby player hadn’t seen his older two kids in four years after he split from their mother.

Off-camera, Davies later told Kent he’d been accused of domestic violence — although he said the charge was dropped — and he was unable to see his kids because he was behind on child-support payments.

“I appreciate the concern [from fans],” Shay told Insider. “Obviously when you hear things, the way you’ve heard them as Lala presented them on the show, it does scream red flags and ‘run the other way.’ But I do know the full story, and I’ve known the full story like I said from day one.”

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Circle 8 Productions

Davies’ conversation with Kent and Emmett led to a conflict that essentially lasted the entire season, but it was originally the couple’s plan to avoid talking about his past altogether.

“We said we were going to discuss it 0%,” Shay told Insider.

“We had an agreement with his ex that we would keep that relationship and the children’s lives private because they are private people,” she continued. “So we kind of thought it would just be talked about once and then it’s like, oh, OK, well, he acknowledged it and then moved on.”

Shay added that she had known of Davies’ situation for their entire relationship, and is proud of her fiancé for sharing so much of his private life when it was thrust onto the show.

“The night I met him, he had a picture of his daughter on his lock screen and his son on his home screen. So I knew right away he had kids. The second day when we hung out, like the first full day we hung out, I knew about his kids and what their names were and the situation with his ex,” she said.

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

“Brock didn’t know he was going to be such a big part of the show. He was just kind of there to be my plus-one support system,” the Bravo star added. “He’s just an open book. He puts it all out there. He doesn’t try to hide anything. And I’m like, ‘Oof, I maybe wouldn’t have told Lala all of that. You know she’s going to repeat it all.'”

She continued, “But that’s what I love about him, he’s always been such an open book with me from literally day one. Before I knew his last name, I knew he had two kids.”

Shay told Insider that being totally transparent with viewers this season came with a lot of fear.

“I’ve just always been afraid to show anything less than as perfect as possible, so this season, I was excited to put all of that out there, which I never have felt comfortable in the past with that,” she added.

Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” two-part season nine reunion begins on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.