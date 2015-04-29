A former Vanderbilt mansion on Manhattan's Upper East Side is now on the market for $59 million

KellerWilliams Listing The mansion now sits as an ’empty white box,’ waiting for a buyer

A mansion on 72nd St. in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighbourhood has hit the market for $US59 million, according to the New York Daily News.

The white edifice once belonged to the Vanderbilt family — and subsequently to heiress Gloria Vanderbilt

Built as a one-family, five-story mansion way back in 1881, the building was later subdivided into five separate rental units.

The property was purchased last year for $US19 million by a pair of developers. It’s been turned back into a single-family mansion — and given a few additional floors, for a total of seven.

It now sits as an “empty white box,” waiting for a buyer to “create a custom masterpiece, selecting all appliances and finishes to perfectly suit their taste, to be installed at cost,” according to the listing, as noted by Curbed.

Gloria Vanderbilt, however, likely hasn’t lived in the home since she was a child. Many of the home’s original touches from its Gilded Age construction have been covered up or removed, but the Vanderbilt influence is still visible in the gigantic “V” carved into the stone of the main parlor’s fireplace.

KellerWilliams Listing 39 E. 72nd St. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.