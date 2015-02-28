College basketball coach is under fire for unleashing a obscenity-laced tirade on a player following game

Vanderbilt head coach Kevin Stallings is under fire for an obscenity-laced tirade against one of his players that was caught on camera following their win over Tennessee on Thursday night.

After the game ended, Vanderbilt freshman Wade Baldwin was seen clapping in the face of a Tennessee player. A Tennessee assistant coach informed Stallings of this, who then sought out Baldwin, pulled him aside, and began screaming at him.

The worst part of the rant comes after Stallings demands that Baldwin apologise. As the two worked through the handshake line, Stallings screams “I’m going to f****ing kill you!” (0:30 mark of the video below).

Warning, NSFW language:



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

After the game, Stallings apologised for his actions saying he “handled it completely inappropriately” and that he had already apologised to Baldwin.

“I need to apologise to our fans and the Vanderbilt administration,” Stallings told ESPN. “Having said that, and it may seem as though I’m trying to rationalize my behaviour, sportsmanship will continue to be a high priority. I did not mean it in the literal sense and I’ve never touched a player in all my years as a coach. That’s not me. I will learn from this and handle this situation differently in the future.”

Later, Baldwin issued a statement on Twitter to say he had no issue with what Stallings had done.