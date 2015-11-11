Vandals tried to steal a train in Melbourne but crashed it before they could make a get away

Police are searching for the vandals who attempted to steal a train in Melbourne overnight but crashed it before they could get away.

The offenders broke into the train at Hurstbridge depot at around 2am, then attempted to drive the train before it derailed and collided with carriages, fencing and security boxes.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

“It’s a large amount of damage, so it’s possible that someone may know who is responsible,” Sergeant Mark Chetcuti said.

The damage bill has been estimated to be north of two million dollars.

Services on the Hurstbridge line between Hurstbridge and Diamond Creek have been suspended and have been replaced with buses until the operations have been restored.

Buses replace trains after vandals stole & munted a train at Hurstbridge Pics: @JimmyTraffic & @patty_mitchell pic.twitter.com/Kh5QobdFYT — Incident Alert – R14 (@IncidentAlert14) November 10, 2015

Criminal investigators will take over at Hurstbridge train station where vandals derailed a train overnight #messy pic.twitter.com/B4wIFNkbAE — Zoe Daniel (@zdaniel) November 10, 2015

