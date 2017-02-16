Vandals ripped out every seat in this Sydney train carriage

Photo: Steve Mateer/Facebook

Police are hoping to speak with three people after an entire carriage of seats from an evening commuter train bound for Sydney were ripped from their mountings and stacked up.

Kitchen hand Steve Mateer discovered the vandalism as he hopped on the last train of the night at Katoomba on the Blue Mountains line last Tuesday.

The vandals had ripped all of the seats out of the metal frames on the top deck of the two-level carriage and piled them on top of each other towards the back of the carriage, blocking the exit.

Mateer captured the scene on his smartphone and posted it to Facebook with the caption “Just a usual night, finished work, go to sit upstairs on the train and then…ok apparently not sitting upstairs.”

His post now has over 800 likes, more than 600 shares and almost 300 comments.

Here’s the original Facebook post:

Police Transport Command told Business Insider they have CCTV vision from a range of cameras around the stations on the Blue Mountains line and are investigating.

