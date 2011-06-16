Rioters Tear Up Vancouver After The Canucks Lose Game 7 Of The Stanley Cup Finals

The City of Vancouver descended into a chaotic scene of fires, looting, and violence after the Canucks lost Game 7 of the Stanley Cup last night.



At least eight people were treated for stab wounds and dozens of stores were cleaned out by rioters.

Footage of overturned, burning cars is popping up everywhere.

This isn’t the first time this has happened either. Similar disturbances broke the last time the Canucks lost a Game 7, back in 1994.

