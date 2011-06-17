A Website Has Been Set Up To Identify And Catch The Vancouver Rioters

Vancouver vigilantes have set up a website encouraging people to upload their photos of last night’s riot, in the hopes that other people will identify the worst offenders and report them to the police.



The idea is to get people to tag the photos using Facebook, and the let the cops take it from there.

There’s definitely no shortage of pictures, not just here, but on other websites and we imagine quite few people (like the setting a cop car on fire) will be getting visits from the Mounties in the next few weeks.

Photo: http://www.identifyrioters.com/

It seem some Vancouverites are hoping to take back the streets, by taking the initiative to clean up the city and find those who did the damage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.