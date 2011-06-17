13,856 People Attending Vancouver's 'Post Riot Clean-Up' According To Facebook Invite

Photo: AP

The citizens of Vancouver rioted after the hometown Canucks lost game seven of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday night. Thursday morning, they are cleaning up en masse with the help of Facebook.



More than 13,000 people are attending a “Post Riot Clean-Up” event posted by Smitty Smith.

Honestly, this is actually pretty cool.

Best of luck to the citizens of the beautiful city.

Here’s the full text:

*****Update*****

VPD and the city say it is good to go! You can head down at anytime and start helping out. Granville st. is closed but everywhere else is open. Lets do this!

…

Update: Looks like crews have already begun cleaning up which should mean we will be good to go at any time tomorrow. VancouverPD will be contacted in the morning to confirm, pay attention to the event and twitter (@Vancouverclean)

* @vancouverclean – Tweet updates from the clean up! If anyone is there early or knows when the city is open and ready to be cleaned up tweet it so everyone knows!

Once the embarrassing rioting has ended in Vancouver let’s all show the world what Vancouver is really about by helping rebuild and clean up so it is better than it was before.

If any city can bounce back from an embarrassment like this it is Vancouver!

Invite all of your friends! Let’s see if we can get Vancouver looking like a new city by noon Thursday!

Things you will need:

Gloves

Garbage bags

Friends and family

Music?

Smiles and Canucks spirit

Police may not be ready to have people re enter the city – worried about continued looting etc. so lets start tentatively at 7am. It is very possible that will be postponed. I’m sure this group of people will be completely respectful and follow the orders of any officers.

