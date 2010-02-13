Vancouver House Porn: Behind NBC's Olympics Digs on Grouse Mountain Resort

NBC’s Today Show gave a tour of their digs at Grouse Mountain, a ski resort about 20 minutes from downtown Vancouver, this morning.



The Today Show is airing live from the resort every day during the 2010 Winter Olympic games. They have the mountain’s crown jewel “Peak Chalet” digs.

The resort’s site has a pitch for studios thinking of shooting there:

Looking for the perfect backdrop? From scenic breathtaking natural beauty to adventurous and cultural settings, Grouse Mountain offers endless possibilities for your next shoot. Grouse Mountain has an experienced team of film liaisons who have assisted countless productions realise their vision, including feature films, hit television programs, commercials, training videos, and independent non-fiction shorts.



Matt Lauer hosts this gushy tour of the entire resort. Thanks for letting them shack up there for the week, Grouse Mountain.



