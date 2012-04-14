The Vancouver Green Men Are Just One Of Many Reasons To Love The NHL Playoffs

Unfortunately, the lasting memory from the 2011 Stanley Cup Playoffs is the Vancouver Riots. And that is unfortunate, because these might be the best playoffs in pro sports.



Amongst the beards, the great goals, the many overtimes, and the pure intensity, are also sights like the Vancouver Green Men, a fixture at Canucks games for the past few seasons.

And maybe it is because we have grown accustomed to their antics near the opponent’s penalty box, but the strangest thing in the clip below might actually be the guy on the right with the hockey stick…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.