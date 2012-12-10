Manchester United Scores An Amazing Free-Kick Goal In The Final Seconds To Beat Rivals Man City

Manchester United’s Robin van Persie scored a curling free-kick goal in the 93rd minute to win the Manchester derby over Manchester City 3-2.



United was up 2-0 early in the game, but City slowly worked their way back and tied it at 2-2 in the 86rd minute.

Three minutes into extra time, United got a free kick in a perfect spot, and van Persie placed it in the far corner for the walk-off win.

It was City’s first loss of the season. Ironically, Manchester City scored a 93rd minute goal in the final game of last year’s Premier League season to snatch the title away from United.

Here’s the video:

