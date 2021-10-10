Search

A chef living in a van shares the clever storage hacks she uses to maximize her tiny kitchen

Joey Hadden
Chef vanlife thumbnail: The chef's kitchen with red arrows pointing to various storage hacks and a circle image of the chef holding a knife on the right side
Chef Nat Rodriguez went from working in commercial kitchens to cooking up elaborate meals in a van. Lets Play Ride and Seek
  • Chef Nat Rodriguez lives in a converted sprinter van with her wife, Abi, and their two dogs.
  • Rodriguez cooks elaborate meals on the road, using storage hacks to maximize her tiny kitchen.
  • From foldout tables to pullout pantries, here’s how Rodriguez organizes her tight kitchen space.
Chef Nat Rodriguez lives in a van where she makes elaborate meals in her tiny kitchen, she told Insider.
Nat smiles in the van while cooking
Chef Rodriguez prepares a meal in her van. Lets Play Ride and Seek
Source: Let’s Play Ride and Seek/Instagram, Insider

 

After working in commercial kitchens, Rodriguez said she knew cooking in a space “no bigger than most people’s bedroom closets” would be a challenge, but three years into van life, she’s come up with some clever storage hacks.
Nat takes food out of the oven on the left and stands in the doorway of the van smiling on the right
Rodriguez uses the oven to cook inside. Let’s Play Ride and Seek
Rodriguez said she and her wife, Abi, maximize their kitchen even when it’s not in use. For example, Rodriguez said she uses the curtain rod above the kitchen sink to dry herbs.
A photo of the kitchen with an arrow pointing to a close-up shot of the herbs hanging to dry
A close-up of herbs on the curtain rod that doubles as a drying rack. Lets Play Ride and Seek
Above the cabinets, extra shelving stores other items like alcohol and salt-and-pepper shakers.
Nat reaches for items in the storage cabinets above the sink
Rodriguez reaches for goods stored in the shelves above the sink. Lets Play Ride and Seek
Between the pantry and upper sink cabinets, there’s a small nook holding reference books.
A photo of the kitchen and a zoomed-in shot of the book nook
A close-up of Rodriguez’s book nook. Lets Play Ride and Seek
Below the stove, a drawer pulls out that stores Rodriguez’s pots and pans.
Photo of the oven with a drawer underneath pulled out
Pots and pans stored under the oven. Lets Play Ride and Seek
When she’s not using the sink, Rodriguez said she puts a cover over it so she can store things inside while driving. And it doubles as an art piece, she added.
Both sides of the sink cover
Rodriguez’s sink cover is an etched piece of wood. Lets Play Ride and Seek
When she is using the kitchen, Rodriguez maximizes the space with foldout tables for extra room to prep food.
Arrows point to pull-out tables in side-by-side photos of the van with the door open
There are two foldout tables in the kitchen. Lets Play Ride and Seek
To the left of the sink area, a pantry slides out to reveal Rodriguez’s spices, vinegar, dry goods, and small appliances.
Side by side photos of Nat opening the pantry
Rodriguez looks for ingredients in the slide-out pantry. Lets Play Ride and Seek
On the wall next to it, a magnetic strip vertically stores Rodriguez’s knives for easy access while saving drawer space.
A close-up of Nat's knives
Rodriguez’s knife collection. Lets Play Ride and Seek
There’s also a drawer designed around the sink with two narrow compartments, leaving no space left unused.
A close-up of the sink drawer open
The sink drawer stores small items. Lets Play Ride and Seek
Rodriguez said some tools make tiny kitchens more livable. Collapsible dishes and a tiny coffee kit take up hardly any storage space.
Nat's kitchen and coffee tools on the counter
Rodriguez’s tiny living-friendly dishware. Lets Play Ride and Seek
Their Instant Pot stores food as it cooks it, so a meal is ready by the time they get to camp, Rodriguez said, adding that her other go-to pots and pans have collapsible handles.
Side-by-side photos of Nat's pots
Rodriguez’s essential cooking tools on the road. Lets Play Ride and Seek
 

 

To maximize the kitchen the most, Rodriguez takes it outside. Visit Let’s Play Ride and Seek on Patreon for more van-life cooking tips and tricks.
Side-by-side photos of Nat cooking over the fire
Rodriguez cooks a meal outside. Lets Play Ride and Seek
Source: Let’s Play Ride and Seek/Patreon
