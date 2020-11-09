People are calling out CNN host Van Jones for saying that Kamala Harris walked out to Beyoncé instead of Mary J. Blige before her victory speech

Arturo Holmes/ABC via Getty Images and Drew Angerer/Getty Images Van Jones mistakenly identified the song Vice President-elect Kamala Harris walked out to on Saturday.

“How Van Jones don’t know the difference between Beyoncé and MJB????” one user wrote.

“I’ve never heard anyone make that mistake EVER,” another user said.

CNN host Van Jones mistakenly identified the song Vice President-elect Kamala Harris walked out to before her speech on Saturday, and now people are dragging him on Twitter.

“It was great to hear Kamala. I want to decode some of stuff Kamala did for the base of this party,” Jones said on CNN after Harris finished her speech.

“First of all, she walked out to BeyoncÃ©. Drop mic,” he said. “The fact that somebody that’s gonna be in the White House can walk out authentically to BeyoncÃ© was amazing. People were going nuts about the walkout song.”

The only issue was that Harris didn’t walk out to a BeyoncÃ© song â€” she actually walked out to “Work That” by Mary J. Blige.

Making history, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris walks out to Mary J. Blige's 'Work That' wearing suffragette white on the 100-year anniversary of women getting the right to vote pic.twitter.com/4zsIZv3HyV — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 8, 2020

People on Twitter subsequently dragged Jones for confusing the two singers.

Someone tell Van Jones that Beyonce and Mary J Blige are not the same person. He needs a decoder his damn self ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zWxNLuMxuj — Saint Shannon (@shannon_sense) November 8, 2020

Van Jones saying Madam Vice President walked out to Beyoncé when it was clearly Mary J. Blige let’s me know everything I need to know about him. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) November 8, 2020

VAN JONES IS AN OPP FOR CONFUSING MARY J BLIGE AND BEYONCÉ. — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) November 8, 2020

Somebody tell @VanJones68 Kamala walked out to Queen Mary J. Blige and not Queen Beyonce. ????????‍♂️???? I’ve never heard anyone make that mistake EVER. ???????????????? — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) November 8, 2020

YO VAN JONES …. YOU DEADASS??? SHE WALKED OUT TO BEYONCE??? — Extension of Nia Long (@ScottieBeam) November 8, 2020

How Van Jones don't know the difference between Beyoncé and MJB???? GET THIS MAN OUT OF HERE!!! He embarrassing my people — Misses LACE Mamas (@jiggyjayy2) November 8, 2020

Multiple people suggested that Jones’ mistake was indicative of his personality as a whole.

.@VanJones68 saying that Kamala walked out to Beyoncé tells me everything I need to know about him as a person. It was Mary J. Bilge. — Jasmen Rogers (she/her) (@JasmenRogers) November 8, 2020

Van Jones mixing up Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige is probably all one needs to know to understand Van Jones. pic.twitter.com/z0EpxpMqdz — j. (@iamblackgold) November 8, 2020

Van Jones: “And Kamala Harris walked out to Beyoncé.” Meanwhile, Mary J Blige & Black People everywhere: pic.twitter.com/cS1IC4EgHU — Shanelle Genai (@shanellegenai) November 8, 2020

Van Jones has always had issues; he’s always been problematic; he’s always tried to “two sides” his way into the respectability politics. But him confusing Beyoncé and Mary songs is where I really draw the line! — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) November 8, 2020

did van jones really just sit here and mistaken mary j blige for beyonce his black card has been revoked and he is not invited to the cookout he will stand with an empty plate????????pic.twitter.com/sgQhOH9pNA — ???????????????????? ???????????????? ???? (@CelebrityFasho4) November 8, 2020

Van Jones doesn’t know the difference btw Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige?! Gotta pull his card ????????‍♂️ — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 8, 2020

Representatives for Jones didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

