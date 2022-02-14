CNN’s Van Jones welcomed a baby with his longtime friend and said they will raise their daughter as ‘conscious co-parents.’ Here’s what you should know about platonic parenting.

Van Jones announced he and his friend Noemi celebrated the birth of their daughter this weekend.

Jones said he and Noemi will “consciously co-parent” their child.

Platonic co-parenting involves raising children with someone who isn’t a romantic partner, like a friend.

Emmy Award-winning journalist Van Jones announced the birth of his daughter over the weekend.

The 53-year-old told People he and his friend Noemi will be “conscious co-parents” to their child together.

“After the COVID lockdown, I got clear that I wanted another kid. I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby,” Jones said. So we decided to join forces and become conscious co-parents. It’s a concept that I hope more people will explore and consider.”

Jones has spoken in the past about co-parenting his other two children, Mattai and Cabral, with his ex-wife Jana Carter with “no beef and no drama.”

Platonic co-parenting – or raising a child with a non-romantic partner – has gotten more attention in recent years. Modamily and PollenTree, which are platforms that facilitate co-parenting, reported a 30-50% increase in traffic since the beginning of the pandemic, according to The Guardian.

Platonic parents have children with non-romantic partners

Like Jones, friends and acquaintances who want children aren’t waiting for the perfect romantic partner to come around.

Some people who decide to platonic co-parent do so with a lifelong friend. Others pay for online services to find a compatible person who wants to co-parent with them or who has similar values and beliefs on raising children.

Insider previously reported people who platonically co-parent can decide to have children in a variety of ways, including adoption and artificial-insemination interventions like IVF. However, these methods can come with added costs and complications.

The decision to platonically co-parent can come with bumps along the road, just like any relationship. Sabrina Shaheen Cronin, a lawyer and family coach, recommends that parents protect themselves legally, develop effective communication, and discuss goals and values before entering a co-parenting arrangement, she previously told Insider.