Van Halen Tour Grosses $93 Million, Most In The Band's History

Billboard.com: “Though not without setbacks, the Van Halen reunion tour ended up a massive success, wrapping June 2 in Grand Rapids, Mich., with a total gross of more than $93 million and close to one million in attendance from 74 shows.

The tour, news of which first broke on Billboard.com in January 2007, featured founding members David Lee Roth, and Eddie and Alex Van Halen, along with Eddie’s son Wolfgang Van Halen…

The shows marked the first time Roth had performed with the band in more than 23 years. Van Halen’s handlers say it was the top-grossing tour in the band’s history.”

