Van Halen Not OK With John McCain Using Their Song

Van Halen, back together with David Lee Roth, is still having trouble communicating with former lead singer Sammy Hagar.



According to MTV News, Van Halen’s publicist was none too pleased that John McCain decided to play the group’s 1991 “Right Now” before he announced his vice-presidential pick on Friday.

According to the band’s publicist, the members had no idea McCain was going to use their song as his entrance theme and were never approached by McCain’s camp for permission to use the track.

“Had they asked, permission would not have been granted,” [Janie] Liszweski said.

President George W. Bush used the song several times during his 2004 campaign — also without Van Halen’s permission. Liszweski said that the band is not political in nature, and has not and will not be throwing their support behind either presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, Hagar, who wrote the lyrics to “Right Now,” seems cool with it, telling music blog Blabbermouth.net,

“When I wrote the lyrics to ‘Right Now’, I intended them to inspire people to not sit around and wait for something they believed in but to go out and get it, to make a change however they needed to,” he said in a statement. “Whether it was McCain who used the song or if Obama had chosen to use the song, with the current political climate, the lyrics still have the same meaning, and we all need to do something to make a difference, every action counts.

