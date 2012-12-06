Van Explodes Into Ball Of Flames In Midtown

Business Insider’s Sam Ro and Julia LaRoche are both tweeting pictures from a black van or SUV that has exploded and gone into a ball of flame around 50th st. and 5th Avenue in Midtown New York.



Details are scarce. Not clear if anyone has been hurt. There is a large crowd gathered around. Julia heard an explosion. (Update: An FDNY spokesperson tells Julia that it’s a “truck” but that no further information is available at the moment).

Photo: Sam Ro, Business Insider

