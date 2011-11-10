Jean Claude Van Damme Doesn't Care What Critics Say As He Returns To Chechnya

When Hilary Swank was caught attending the birthday party of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov last month it was a huge embarrassment, but that’s not the case for Belgian martial arts star Jean Claude Van Damme.



Despite criticism over the Chechen leader’s human rights record, the Moscow Times reports that Van Damme made another trip to the region to watch a play and have dinner with Kadyrov.

He was also present at the leader’s birthday celebrations in October where he stood on stage and declared, “I love you, Mr Kadyrov” (yes, that’s a direct quote — there is video).

Van Damme’s rational for returning to Chechnya was because he wanted to “check out the sites.” According to Russian newspaper RIA-Novosti, Van Damme was very impressed with the region’s architecture during his October visit.

The former kick boxer was also recently in the news after losing his cool during an arm-wrestle and smashing a glass table while he was in Bulgaria.

