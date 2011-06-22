Van Cleef & Arpels Watches Offer The Ultimate Luxury Of customisation

Photo: Ariel Adams

The ultimate luxury, for anyone, is getting something made custom for you. This can come in many forms but custom art is the best, in my opinion.Custom watches have been around for as long as there has been a watch industry. The idea is that a client goes to “their brand” and says “make this for me.”



Then the brand decides if one, they can do it, and two, making it doesn’t degrade the brand.

Today, the idea of custom work from a major brand doesn’t often cross the minds many. I think Westerners aren’t as used to it as Easterners. In fact, in the watch world, most customisation is done for Asian people. Yes, it is a cultural thing, but I think people there are more used to the concept that they can ask. Would you, for instance, assume that you can go into a Vacheron Constantin boutique and ask for a totally custom watch? Well, you can.

From an artistic standpoint, one of my favourite watch and jewelry houses is Van Cleef & Arpels. I sat down with them and they shared with me details about a new program they have recently launched to help in getting that custom watch as easy a process as possible. Not that Van Cleef & Arpels hasn’t offered this before, it is simply that the new program aims to make it clear to everyone that the service is offered, as well as create a more streamlined system for getting it done.

