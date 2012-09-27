It Turns Out That The Vampire Squid Eats Feces To Survive

Photo: flickr: sniglt3

Nature is truly a wonder.That said: Big thanks to the tipster who sent us this fascinating information about the vampire squid’s mysterious life in the depths of the ocean where other creatures cannot survive.



According to research conducted by Henk-Jan Hoving at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute in California and published in New Scientist, the creature eats feces.

A few more fun facts: They are the only member of the mollusk family (or cephalopod, if you want to get fancy) that doesn’t hunt other live animals to eat. It just waits for dead things to float by — which can’t be too tough in the brutal environment where it lives.

On top of that, since it lives in such an inhospitable place, it has no predators.

It’s scientific name, by the way, is Vampyroteuthis infernalis, which literally means ‘vampire from hell.’ But it really doesn’t sound so bad. Right?

