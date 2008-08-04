Vampire Romance Novel "Breaking Dawn" Sells 250,000+ Copies In 24 Hours

Well, it seems someone has finally figured out the key to selling books about something other than teen wizards: vampire love.

Borders says it sold 250,000 copies of Stephenie Meyer’s highly-anticipated Breaking Dawn in the first 24 hours after its release, proving that vampire romance novels with a cult-like, mostly teen fanbase have yet to be hit by the recession. (Phew!)

First-day sales are likely much higher, since neither Barnes & Noble nor Amazon would release first-day sales figures.

WSJ: Borders Group Inc., one of the nation’s largest bookstore retailers, said that it sold more than 250,000 copies of Stephenie Meyer’s novel “Breaking Dawn” in the 24 hours following its release. The publisher, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Lagardere SCA’s Hachette Livre book arm, printed 3.2 million copies.

The series features Bella, a teenage girl who has fallen in love with Edward, a charming vampire. The first title in the series, “Twilight,” was published in 2005; a movie version is expected to be released in December.

Borders hosted more than 900 “midnight” parties for the title, which officially went on sale at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. The retailer expected that “Breaking Dawn” was going to be a smash because preorders were second only to each of the final four Harry Potter titles written by J.K. Rowling.

Photo from Arrow of Apollo via Flickr

