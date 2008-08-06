Vampire-Romance Novel "Breaking Dawn" Sells 1.3 Million In One Day--And Readers Hate It

The first time Nirvana’s Nevermind album hit #1 on Billboard’s chart, it was largely due to people returning copies of the previous number one, Michael Jackson’s Dangerous, that they’d received as holiday presents and buying Nevermind instead.



Why do we bring this up? Because what’s happening with Breaking Dawn, the highly-anticipated conclusion to Stephenie Meyer’s vampire-romance novel series, sounds similar.

Breaking Dawn sold 1.3 million copies in its first day—an impressive feat for a non-Harry Potter book. But now, disappointed readers have been taking their copies back in protest. In fact, one enterprising former Stephenie Meyer fan, has launched a campaign to return the books on Amazon’s message board.

(Hint for you youngsters: This is why there are libraries. Amazingly, you can take the book home, read it, and if you don’t like it, bring it back, without paying the price of a new hardcover book. Just like renting DVDs!)

Anyways, if Breaking Dawn is returned, which runner-up novel could swoop in and take the top spot? Well, looking at last week’s New York Times children’s bestseller’s chart: it could be Artemis Fowl, Percy Jackson & The Olympians or The Sisterhood of the travelling Pants, benefitting from this week’s movie tie-in. Our money’s on the Pants.

See Also: Vampire Romance Novel “Breaking Dawn” Sells 250,000+ Copies In 24 Hours

