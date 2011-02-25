HILARIOUS: Fox & Friends Interviews A Vampire Who Foreclosed On His Own Bank

Oh morning television.



Behold Fox & Friends interviewing a fellow named Patrick Rodgers, who tells a story about how he used local real estate laws to sue and actually foreclose a Wells Fargo branch in downtown Philadelphia that was trying to force him to purchase an insurance policy (check out RESPA if you are interested).

But what’s really AMAZING about this video is that Rodgers has totally unexplained fangs and long hair, and he looks like a vampire.

Even better? The total non-reaction from Fox & Friends host Clayton Morris.

It turns out this guy has done some interviews already and had the fangs surgically implanted — he’s a goth music promoter in Philadelphia.

Morris deadpans the whole thing and never once mentions the fangs. His only hint to being clued into this weirdness is the very beginning, in which he refers to Rodgers’ tale as “weird and twisted.”

Check out the video below:

