Valve: Games Sales Model is 'Broken'

By Ben Strauss



The current gaming sales system is broken, Valve believes, and it is high time something was done to amend it. Valve boss Gabe Newell wants to see about going for a model that does not simply charge one price for every game out there.

“The industry has this broken model,” said Newell to Develop. “That’s actually a bug.”

The solution, according to Valve, is to reward the proactive community for their dedication to games across the platforms. He offers a few points on the proposed system.

“Some people, when they join a server, a ton of people will run with them,” he said. “Other people, when they join a server, will cause others to leave. We should have a way of capturing that.”

“We should have a way of rewarding the people who are good for our community. So, in practice, a really likable person in our community should get DotA 2 for free, because of past behaviour inTeam Fortress 2. Now, a real jerk that annoys everyone, they can still play, but a game is full price and they have to pay an extra hundred dollars if they want voice.”

The thrust of the idea is to individualize the monetization of games towards consumers. Steam already provides a platform in which to try this new sales system, but the comments remain as pure speculation and wish.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.