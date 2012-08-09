Valve confirms Steam expansion into non-gaming software

By James Brightman



Valve today confirmed rumours that it’s expanding its popular Steam service beyond games. The company said that a new set of software titles will hit Steam on September 5.

Valve didn’t offer much in the way of specific details, but the company noted that the titles will range from creativity to productivity. Additionally, many will take advantage of Steamworks features, such as easy installation, automatic updating, and the ability to save your work to your personal Steam Cloud space so your files may travel with you.

Valve said more software will be added “in an ongoing fashion” following the September 5th launch. Developers are invited to submit titles via Steam Greenlight.

“The 40 million gamers frequenting Steam are interested in more than playing games,” said Mark Richardson at Valve. “They have told us they would like to have more of their software on Steam, so this expansion is in response to those customer requests.”

