The $19 billion hedge fund targeted by the government is fighting back

ValueAct Capital, the $19 billion hedge fund led by Jeff Ubben, has swung back at the government’s civil suit against the firm.

Here’s the hedge fund’s response:

“ValueAct Capital is a long-term value investor. We take our obligations to comply with the law, including the HSR Act, extremely seriously. We have acted entirely properly and in compliance with the law. We fundamentally disagree with the Department of Justice’s allegations in this case.” “ValueAct strongly believes in the most basic principles of shareholder rights. This includes having a relationship with company management, conducting due diligence on investments, and engaging in ordinary course communications with other shareholders. As a result, we see no alternative but to contest the Department of Justice’s action and will vigorously defend our position.”

On Monday, the US Department of Justice filed a civil suit against ValueAct accusing it of violating premerger notification requirements when the fund purchased about $2.5 billion in voting shares in Halliburton and Baker Hughes after the oil companies announced a $35 billion deal.

Specifically, the government said it was a premerger notification violation of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

“ValueAct’s substantial stock purchases made it one of the largest shareholders of two competitors in the midst of our antitrust review of the companies’ proposed merger, and ValueAct used its position to influence decision-making at both companies,” said Assistant Attorney General Bill Baer said in a statement.

“ValueAct was not entitled to avoid HSR requirements by claiming to be a passive investor. Given the seriousness of the violation and ValueAct’s prior HSR violations, we will be seeking significant civil penalties and an injunction against further violations.”

Here’s the government’s full release:

