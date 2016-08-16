A giant hedge fund could be about to shake up Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley may be about to get the activist investor treatment.
ValueAct, the activist hedge fund run by Jeff Ubben, disclosed a chunky position in the stock in the fund’s 13F filing.
The fund bought 38,000,000 shares in the second quarter, according to the filing.
More to come.
