A giant hedge fund could be about to shake up Morgan Stanley

Matt Turner
Jeffrey UbbenYouTube/ Kellogg School of Management

Morgan Stanley may be about to get the activist investor treatment.

ValueAct, the activist hedge fund run by Jeff Ubben, disclosed a chunky position in the stock in the fund’s 13F filing.

The fund bought 38,000,000 shares in the second quarter, according to the filing.

More to come.

NOW WATCH: MALCOLM GLADWELL: ‘Anyone who gives a single dollar to Princeton has completely lost their mind’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.