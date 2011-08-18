Value Rating Part 2: Targeting in Paid Content

In paid content, how can a sales manager differentiate the up-sell vs. the retention risk between two customers with same number of page views and visits?



Value Rating is the answer, or the percentage of page views that are units of value. Using Value Rating as a metric, Scout Analytics has found that categorising engagement on page views alone, will incorrectly classify the revenue opportunity of 15 per cent of customers. The consequence of using page views as a primary metric is that sales managers will use wrong negotiation tactic with customers 15 per cent of the time.

Chart 1 to the right will help illustrate the limitations of page views only. The

horizontal axis of the chart is the Demand Rating for a customer (i.e., average page views per day). The vertical axis is the Value Rating for the customer. The intersection of Value Rating and Demand Rating will highlight the difference in value between customers having the same number of page views.

Chart 2 shows a typical distribution for customers of a paid content service. For any given level of engagement, there is a range of value extracted from the service. In particular, the median level engagement sees a significant difference in value. Some customers’ page views are more than 80 per cent units of value while others are less than 10 per cent.

In Chart 2, notice how the customers with the highest demand converge on a narrow band of units of value. Given that these high demand customers typically represent the most advanced use, their score typically represents the median Value Rating. Using their score as the median (and with a bit more number crunching), it is easy to identify where the customers are that are getting great value (i.e., increased up-sell potential) and those that are not getting great value (i.e., increased retention risk).

Chart 3 shows the segmentation by Value Rating. This chart shows exactly why page views alone do not provide adequate insight especially with customers

above the median number of page views. As the chart shows, some customers in red are above the median page views, but have a low Value Rating. By detecting this early, a sales manager can arrange appropriate training or entitlement changes to increase value received and capitalise on customer engagement. The customers in green are getting more value than their peers at the same level. These are the customers that sales teams can focus up-sell and cross-sell strategies to grow revenue. These two segments are usually 15% of the customers.

As Chart 3 shows, the disparity in how customers use a paid-content service can distort the value they are receiving. Understanding Value Rating, digs deeper into page views to understand the true value a customer is receiving, providing intelligence that can be used to maximise revenue.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.