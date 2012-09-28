A Year Ago, Some Of The Top Investors In The World Gave Out Their Best Stock Picks — Here's How They Did

The highly-anticipated Value Investing Congress, a two-day event where top hedge fund stars present their best investment ideas, kicks off next Monday in Manhattan.



Clusterstock will be there keeping you up to date with all the latest news and trade ideas coming from the conference.

In the meantime, let’s review how the investing ideas presented last October did.

These ideas were shared on October 17 and October 18, 2011. For this report, we used data from Yahoo! Finance and tracked the stock’s performance from the day the idea was announced through today.

In case you’re not already familiar with investing terms, “long” means you’re buying a stock because you think the value will go up. Shorting a stock is the opposite. It means you’re selling borrowed shares of stock with the expectation that it will fall.

Bill Ackman (Long Fortune Brands Home Security): FBHS is up more than 87 per cent from October 18, 2011 through today.

David Einhorn (Short Green Mountain Coffee Roasters): GMCR is down more than 70 per cent from October 17, 2011 through today.

Leon Cooperman (Long Apple & long E*Trade Financial): Apple’s stock is up more than 58 per cent from October 18, 2011 through today. Meanwhile, E*Trade Financial is down more than 9 per cent from October 18, 2011 through today.

Scout Capital’s Adam Weiss (Long Williams Co.): Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) is up more than 16 per cent from October 18, 2011 through today, according to Yahoo! Finance data.

Scout Capital’s James Crichton (Long Sensata Technologies): Sensata Technologies (ST) is down about 1.6 per cent from October 18, 2011 through today.

Eagle Capital’s Boykin Curry (Long Aon and Goldman Sachs): Aon is up more than 13 per cent since October 18, 2011. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs is up more than 12 per cent from October 18, 2011 through today.

Rational Investment Group’s Guy Gottfried (Long Berkshire BRK): Berkshire (BRK.B) is up more than 17.6 per cent from October 18, 2011 through today.

Whitney Tilson & Glenn Tongue (Long Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A.) & J.C. Penney): Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) is up more than 17.5 per cent from October 18, 2011 through today. Meanwhile, JCPenney’s stock is down 21.9 per cent through today.

SEE ALSO: Leon Cooperman’s tremendous presentation on life and investing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.